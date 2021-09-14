The release date for Dying Light 2 Stay Human has been updated

Techland has announced a change of Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s release date to February 4, 2022. Pawel Marchewka, CEO of Techland, shared a message with players about the new release date and the decision to change it. You can read the full statement here:

About Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a story-driven open-world action role-playing game, a sequel to the critically acclaimed Dying Light published in 2015, which has been played by over twenty million people all over the world. This time players are visiting the City, mankind’s last stronghold in the fight against the virus. Developed parkour mechanics enable players to explore the vast open world and master tactical combat. This lost civilization, a world set in the modern dark ages, requires creative approaches to finding items and crafting gear. Gameplay shifts during a day and night cycle, so players can dare to plunder abandoned lairs of infected at night and discover the dark secrets of those in power by the day. Players must choose which side they want to take and write their own story.

The new release date for Dying Light 2 Stay Human is February 4, 2022. The game will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.