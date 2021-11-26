Rockstar has confirmed that bringing an end to Heist Month in GTA Online is the Cato Perico Heist. With it players can nab the saught after bejewelled panther statue for ultimate bragging rights. Not only that, but completing any Prep Mission for The Cayo Perico Heist rewards you with the Orange Glow Shades too. In addition, completing The Cayo Perico Heist Finale at any point between now and December 1, 2021 will net you the Orange Skull Emissive Mask.

Overtime Rumble

This week, pilot and parachute your way to glory as Overtime Rumble, Top Fun, Welcoming Party, and Weed Killer return to GTA Online. The tactically astute can pocket Double GTA$ and RP by deftly gliding and nudging their opponents to their doom in Overtime Rumble all week long.

2X GTA$ and RP on Kart Krash: Full Auto & on A Superyacht Life Missions

Go-karting is a great way to get the blood flowing, the adrenaline pumping, and your spinal column irreparably damaged in a comically proportioned pile-up. But karting could also be so much more than an icebreaker at a corporate retreat, if only people embraced chaos.

Case in point: strapping weapons to a fleet of Dinkas and scattering power-ups around the map in Kart Krash: Full Auto really ratchets the mayhem up significantly, as do the Double Rewards being paid out all week long.

Also, Captain Brendan Darcy needs help: whether it’s protecting your floating villa from heavily armed attackers, putting out fires over at the country club, or doing a bit of cheeky seaside salvage, the skipper is paying out 2X GTA$ and RP for your assistance and expertise on all A Superyacht Life Missions.

A GTA$500,000 Bonus Gift

With the season of giving now in full flight, enjoy a special GTA$500K gift! Just play GTA Online at any point this week, and the funds will be deposited into your Maze Bank account within 72 hours of login after December 2, 2021.

GTA Online Discounts

Now is the perfect time to buy that decommissioned nuclear submarine you’ve been circling for a while: the Kosatka and all its Upgrades and Modifications are 35% off this week, to help prep for various skirmishes on Cayo Perico.

Did that bit up there about the go-karts get your pulse elevated? Get your hands on a tiny steering wheel this week: both the Dinka Veto Classic and Modern are 40% off. There is also a selection of other vehicles, both weaponized and not, to help make the most of your heisting activities.

Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat – 40% off

Sparrow – 40% off

Kraken Avisa – 40% off

Weaponized Dinghy – 40% off

Vapid Slamtruck – 40% off

GTA Online Black Friday Sales

The only thing more traditional on Thanksgiving than overeating and arguing across the dinner table is getting up at the crack of dawn and shopping on Black Friday. To celebrate this American ritual of busting down the doors of local malls, there is a special selection of vehicles on sale in GTA Online from November 26 to November 29, as well as 40% off on all Super Yachts and their Upgrades, Renovations, and Modifications.

Black Friday Sales and Discounts: