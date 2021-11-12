Get big rewards in GTA Online for beating The Doomsday Heist

Heist Month continues in GTA Online, and this week it brings an array of rewards for players who save the day in The Doomsday Heist, including a GTA$500K bonus for completing all three of its Finales. Completing any of the three will also net you the Atomic Motorsport Livery for the Sultan RS Classic, delivered within 72 hours of login after November 22, 2021. Also if you save Los Santos from certain annihilation at the hands of the eccentric billionaire by completing The Doomsday Scenario Finale, you’ll earn 2X GTA$ and RP in return, all this week.

Also, to celebrate today’s release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition and GTAIII’s 20th anniversary, all players who log in this week will receive a free Wasted! Tee and a Banshee Racing Livery for the iconic car that’s been a staple in the series since GTAIII.

Highlights from today’s GTA Online Doomsday Heist update include:

Triple GTA$ and RP on the returning Deluxo Special Vehicle Races

Double GTA$ and RP on The Doomsday Scenario Finale and Special Vehicle Work

A GTA$500K bonus for completing all three Doomsday Heist Finales and the Atomic Motorsport Livery for the Sultan RS Classic for completing any of the three

Doubled Bunker Research Speed

50% off Mk II Weapon Conversions and Mk II Ammunition

40% off Facilities and their Upgrades and Modifications

Vehicle Discounts: 40% off the Volatol, plus 35% off the Mammoth Thruster, Ocelot Pariah, Coil Raiden, HVY Barrage, HVY Chernobog, and Progen T20

The Pfister Neon is this week’s top prize at the Lucky Wheel

Prize Ride and Challenge: Placing in the Top 5 of 12 Street Race Series this week will earn players the Karin Sultan RS Classic

Test Rides: The Dinka RT3000, Vulcar Warrener HKR, and Annis Remus

Prime Gaming Bonus: Players who connect their Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get a GTA$100K bonus for playing any time this week along with a free LCC Sanctus motorcycle, available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos

Prime Gaming Discounts: 70% off the Western Company Besra and Truffade Z-Type

Plus a free Wasted! Tee and Banshee Racing Livery for the Bravado Banshee in celebration of the 20th anniversary of GTAIII and today’s release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

It’s brutal out there. If the news of a potential Doomsday Scenario has you shook, make sure to stock up on ammunition, fortify your defenses, and bolster your fleet with vehicles fit for the task. See below for the complete list of discounts and sales on offer this week.

Facilities – 40% off

Facility Upgrades and Modifications – 40% off

Mk II Weapon Conversions – 50% off

Mk II Ammunition – 50% off

Volatol – 40% off

Mammoth Thruster – 35% off

Ocelot Pariah – 35% off

Coil Raiden – 35% off

HVY Barrage – 35% off

HVY Chernobog – 35% off

Progen T20 – 35% off

Also, don’t forget to link your Prime Gaming account for easy rewards. GTA Online players who successfully connect their Rockstar Games Social Club account with Prime Gaming will get GTA$100K just for playing anytime this week.

Prime Gaming members can receive the LCC Sanctus for free by visiting the Southern San Andreas Super Autos site. Any Prime Gaming members in good standing who do buy the LCC Sanctus at full price will be given a 100% rebate within 72 hours after purchasing it. Plus, take advantage of exclusive discounts, including 70% off the Western Company Besra and Truffade Z-Type through November 17, 2021.