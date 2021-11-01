0 comments

Podcast 466: New World, Mario Party Superstars, Deep Rock Galactic

by on November 1, 2021
Podcast 466: New World, Mario Party Superstars, Deep Rock Galactic
 

A new Mario Party is out now, so why is Chris Hyde still playing New World and outlevelling all his friends? Is a poop-sock on the horizon? Deep Rock Galactic has been updated as well, so what do the guys think of the latest addition to that wonderful game.

Adam Carroll returns too, so let’s find out what he’s been playing!

Adam Cook

