Podcast 467: Forza Horizon 5, Shin Megami Tensei V, Guardians of the Galaxy

It’s a bumper episode as we’ve just had all manner of review embargoes lift. That means chat about Forza Horizon 5, and Shin Megami Tensei V, to start with.



Adam Carroll and Mick Fraser have been playing Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, but given that Chris White is back it’s a chance to hear his take outside of the review as well. Elsewhere, Mr Carroll has been getting his strange on with Life is Strange: True Colors.

