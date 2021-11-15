Podcast 468: Elden Ring, Forza Horizon 5, Jurassic World Evolution 2

The games just won’t stop, and Adam Cook has had a chance to play many, many hours of Elden Ring ahead of the closed network test, while the rest of the gang are catching up on Forza Horizon 5.



Chris White has been playing Jurassic World Evolution 2, but what’s this about a game called FIST?

Send us questions for the podcast on Twitter. LISTEN VIA SPOTIFY!

Download the audio MP3, here.

Did you enjoy our Elden Ring podcast? Are you hyped about Halo? Subscribe and never miss an episode! Also make sure you find and follow us on Spotify