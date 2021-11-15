0 comments

Podcast 468: Elden Ring, Forza Horizon 5, Jurassic World Evolution 2

by on November 15, 2021
Podcast 468: Elden Ring, Forza Horizon 5, Jurassic World Evolution 2
 

The games just won’t stop, and Adam Cook has had a chance to play many, many hours of Elden Ring ahead of the closed network test, while the rest of the gang are catching up on Forza Horizon 5.

Chris White has been playing Jurassic World Evolution 2, but what’s this about a game called FIST?

Features, Podcasts

Elden RingfeatFIST: Forged in Shadow TorchForza Horizon 5Jurassic World Evolution 2Podcast

Adam Cook

Editor-in-Chief here at GodisaGeek, I organise almost every bit of content as well as running our weekly Podcast, and being the lead producer on our YouTube Channel. That means I'm very busy and sometimes grumpy. Yay!