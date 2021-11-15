Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One archive guide

Throughout your adventures with Sherlock, you’ll often be expected to hit the books to learn more about the case you’re dealing with. When this happens, it isn’t particularly obvious where you are supposed to go to read up on the various villains of Cordona. That’s because there are three different archive locations on the island in Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One, each containing completely different documents.

When a piece of evidence is marked with the archive icon, you’ll need to go to one of the three locations and select three details you know about the evidence to find out more. These can be anything from the region of Cordona the evidence references to the era it is from.

If you’re investigating crimes or a specific criminal, there’s a good chance you’ll find what you need at Cordona Police Station in the west of the Scaladio district. If you have information on the type of crime committed or any evidence about the crime, this archive in Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One will likely give you exactly what you need.

Cordona City Hall is the place to go if you’re looking for information on government officials or big events like births or marriages. This one is located on the east side of Scaladio, and is one you’ll use a lot when looking for more historical information.

If somebody famous is involved in a case or you’re investigating something particularly newsworthy, the Cordona Chronicle archives will be your best bet. Located in South West Scaladio they have plenty of information on famous artists, and a back catalogue of front-page news to check out.