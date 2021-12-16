Techland today unveiled the minimum system requirements and recommended specifications for their upcoming action-RPG, Dying Light 2 Stay Human on PC.
The Minimum PC System Requirements for Dying Light 2 Stay Human (for 1080p resolution at 30fps) are below:
Recommended System Specifications (for 1080p resolution at 60fps) are below::
For those looking to have Ray-Tracing on during their Dying Light 2 Stay Human experience, there are a different set of requirements, listed below:
The Minimum System Requirements (for 1080p resolution at 30fps) are below:
For those looking for Ray-Tracing at 1080p resolution at 60fps:
Dying Light 2 Stay Human launches on February 4, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch (Cloud Version).
Your home for all your videogame needs. Reviews, videos, podcast, news: we’ve got the lot: PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox, PC Gaming!