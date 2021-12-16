Techland today unveiled the minimum system requirements and recommended specifications for their upcoming action-RPG, Dying Light 2 Stay Human on PC.

The Minimum PC System Requirements for Dying Light 2 Stay Human (for 1080p resolution at 30fps) are below:

CPU: Intel® Core™ i3-9100 (4 cores /4 threads) @ 3.6 GHz / AMD Ryzen™ 3 2300X (4 cores / 4 threads) @ 3.5 GHz

RAM: 8GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1050 Ti / AMD Radeon™ RX 560 (4GB VRAM)

OS: Windows 7

Recommended System Specifications (for 1080p resolution at 60fps) are below::

CPU: Intel® or AMD CPU running at 3.6 GHz or higher e.g., Intel® Core™ i5-8600K or AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X, or newer

RAM: 16GB

GPU: Dedicated NVIDIA or AMD graphics card with at least 6GB of dedicated VRAM and support for DirectX 11.0 and Shader Model 5.1 e.g., NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2060 6GB or AMD Radeon™ RX Vega 56 8GB, or newer

OS: Windows 10

For those looking to have Ray-Tracing on during their Dying Light 2 Stay Human experience, there are a different set of requirements, listed below:

The Minimum System Requirements (for 1080p resolution at 30fps) are below:

CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-8600K @3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X @3.6 GHz, or newer

RAM: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 2070 6GB or AMD Radeon™ RX Vega 56 8GB, or newer

OS: Windows 10

For those looking for Ray-Tracing at 1080p resolution at 60fps:

CPU: Intel® Core™ i5-8600K @ 3.6 GHz / AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600X @ 3.6 GHz

RAM: 16GB

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce® RTX 3080 6GB or AMD Radeon™ RX Vega 56 8GB, or newer

OS: Windows 10

Dying Light 2 Stay Human launches on February 4, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch (Cloud Version).