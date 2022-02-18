Uncharted has come to Fortnite

Epic Games has announced a new collaboration in Fortnite that celebrates the Uncharted series, complete with Treasure Hunting and new cosmetics. From February 18, 2022 at 15:00PM GMT until the end of Chapter 3 Season 1, players will be able to find Nathan Drake’s Maps for buried treasure. Once they find the buried treasure, they can use their Pickaxe to dig and find valuable loot.

You can watch the Uncharted Fortnite trailer here:

Players can also look the part too, with a brand-new Nathan Drake Outfit which includes two Styles: Nathan Drake based on the Uncharted film from Sony Pictures and Nathan Drake based on Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

A Chloe Frazer outfit is also available as part of the Fortnite Uncharted collaboration. The Chloe Frazer Outfit also comes with several Styles: the default and No Jacket Styles based on the film and the Style based on Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Unlocking the Chloe Frazer Outfit gives players Chloe’s Pack Back Bling.

Additionally, The Uncharted Set includes the Second Hand Saber Pickaxe, the Parashurama Axe Pickaxe, and the Update Journal Emote.

All Uncharted Cosmetics are available in the Fortnite Item Shop from today.

Fortnite is out now on PS4, Xbox One, iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch and PC.