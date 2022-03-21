Podcast 480: Ghostwire: Tokyo, Elden Ring, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Chris Hyde and Adam Cook have been playing the first few chapters of Ghostwire: Tokyo, and so can bring you some early thoughts about that (in a preview sense).



Meanwhile, they’re also both still playing through Elden Ring, with varying degrees of patience. Adam has had a break to play some Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, though, while Lyle has been playing a game called Wife Quest. No, really.

