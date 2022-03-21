0 comments

Podcast 480: Ghostwire: Tokyo, Elden Ring, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

by on March 21, 2022
Podcast 480: Ghostwire: Tokyo, Elden Ring, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins
 

Chris Hyde and Adam Cook have been playing the first few chapters of Ghostwire: Tokyo, and so can bring you some early thoughts about that (in a preview sense).

Meanwhile, they’re also both still playing through Elden Ring, with varying degrees of patience. Adam has had a break to play some Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, though, while Lyle has been playing a game called Wife Quest. No, really.

Download the audio MP3, here. Did you enjoy our podcast about Elden Ring ? Are you looking forward to it? Email us! Subscribe and never miss an episode! Also make sure you find and follow us on Spotify

 

Features, Podcasts

Elden Ringfeatghostwire: tokyoPodcastStranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins

Adam Cook

Editor-in-Chief.