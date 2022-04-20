If you’re one of the few out there who hasn’t played the original Sonic games, then Sonic Origins is going to be very exciting for you.

Containing Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD (all digitally remastered for current platforms), it’s coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch on June 23rd.

Here’s the official word on the game, from Sega: “Sonic Origins delivers the legendary, non-stop Sonic action found in the original games, while providing a fresh twist with remastered visuals, added features, new content and modes and more”.

As always, you can pre-order Sonic Origins, and here’s what you get if you choose to do so, along with the prices for each edition.

Sonic Origins – Digital Pre-Order Bonus

100 Medallion Bonus

Mirror Mode Unlocked

Letter Box (Mega Drive Pattern)

Sonic Origins- Digital Standard – £32.99

Main Game

Sonic Origins – Digital Deluxe – £36.99

Main Game

Difficult Missions Added

Letter Box

Characters in Main Menu

Island Camera on Main Menu

Character Animation in Music Playback

Exclusive Tracks from Mega Drive Titles

Premium & Classic Sound Packs – £2.99

Exclusive Tracks from Mega Drive Titles

Classic mode will be exactly as it sounds, featuring the collection of retro titles in their “classic form”. Anniversary mode offers a full screen display and infinite lives.

Missions, Medallions and Museum: Put your skills to the test and earn medallions by competing for various missions throughout the games. Players can spend medallions to unlock new content from the vault, try the Special Stage and more.

Sonic has been very busy lately, with his own films, and he’s getting a new game in Roblox, as well. And sure, this isn’t Sonic Mania 2, but it’s those original, truly great games, and people love that retro action on Switch, right?