Mario Strikers: Battle League Football gets a free demo

Nintendo has announced that a free demo for Mario Strikers: Battle League Football will culminate in online matches from June 4 2022 to June 5, 2022, and this demo is available to download now. The demo includes access to online team battles, as well as a training mode to learn the basics, ahead of the June 4-5 weekend.
The Mario Strikers: Battle League Football First Kick tutorial mode is available from today until June 6, 2022, and requires an online connection as well as an existing Nintendo Switch Online subscription. The tutorial mode teaches players all of the basics, from shooting, passing, and tackles to more advanced moves and skills. For those players still undecided on the Nintendo Switch Online service, they will be able to take part in the free Nintendo Switch Online 7-day trial starting from June 2, 2022. With this, players can also experience a week with all the benefits that the Nintendo Switch Online membership has to offer, including access to a curated library of over 100 NES & Super NES titles, online play with compatible titles, cloud saves, and more.
Across the weekend of June 4, 2022, and June 5, 2022, there are specific online windows to play against other players. See the list of times below:
Saturday 4th June 04:00 – 05:00 BST
Saturday 4th June 12:00 – 13:00 BST
Saturday 4th June 20:00 – 21:00 BST
Sunday 5th June 4:00 – 5:00 BST
Sunday 5th June 12:00 – 13:00 BST
Sunday 5th June 20:00 – 21:00 BST
With online team matches for Mario Strikers: Battle League Football First Kick, players can form a team with other players and challenge others online. Each team can consist of players from 2 Nintendo Switch consoles, and a maximum of 2 players can join the team from each console, making it possible to line up with up to a maximum of 4 players per team. It is possible to form an alliance with random players or friends online. Experiment with all 10 characters in the game, test their unique abilities, and assemble a team based on your preferred playing style.
Nintendo also announced that the full game will receive free post-launch updates, including new characters.
If you’re excited for the new Mario Strikers: Battle League Football demo, then check out the overview trailer below:
Mario Strikers: Battle League Football launches on Nintendo Switch on June 10, 2022.