Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge gets a new behind the scenes video

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge has received a new behind the scenes video that showcases how the classic series has been modernised by developer Tribute Games and published Dotemu.

Informed by a childhood love for the world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Tribute Games analyzed the series’ past beat-em-ups to ensure Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge faithfully captures the spirit of TMNT and its classic games.

Delivering an elevated, modernized experience fans deserve was equally important to the team, leading Tribute Games to include smart refinements including unique attributes and moves to accentuate each character’s personality. Learn how Tribute Games rooted their modern beat-em-up in the essence of classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by viewing the video below.

We designed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge to resemble a season of the classic 1987 cartoon series, treating each stage as if it was its own distinct episode,” said Tribute Games Co-Founder Jean-Francois Major. “Pairing elements of the wider TMNT universe with the inventive styles of battle fans know to expect from the Turtles resulted in the non-stop pacing of an action movie, and the game’s balance of this iconic world’s personality with lighthearted fights is a rush to play.

Coming from the same ballpark as Streets of Rage 4, I couldn’t be more excited to try out yet another classic beat-em-up series coming to the modern era, and with Windjammers 2 and Wonder Boy in their stable, too, it’s hard not to get excited about a game from Dotemu.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is coming to pretty much all formats this “Summer”, but we don’t yet know when. Give us a release date, Dotemu!