Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong: how to solve the blood lift puzzle

In Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong there’s a tricky, time consuming blood lift puzzle during chapter one, when you’re playing as Emem. It’s not that it’s impossible, it’s just a lot of trial and error, and the puzzle is set up in a way to have quite a few red herrings, with even the starting point not actually set in stone when you begin.

It comes fairly nearly the end of Emem’s chapter one, and it does signal a point of no return for that section of the game, so make sure you’ve collected all of the memories hidden around the environment for the best possible outcome. While it’s not the hardest puzzle in the game, it can take you way longer than it needs to, so use our guide and get on with the deep, involving story.

Swansong Blood lift: Level One solution

Starting out simply enough, you just have to rotate the puzzle to find the solution. This will get you to the second floor. You can almost certainly do this yourself, as it’s more a tutorial for how to work things out, and you have to find the main part of the puzzle first, but just in case, the solution is in the image above.

Level Two solution

The second floor is harder, but with the image above you can get ahead quickly and move on to the third floor.

Level Three solution

Emem even comments that this must be the last one, and she’s right. Solve the puzzle using the image above, and head to the fourth floor where, phew, there’s no puzzle.

And that’s it, you’ve solved the Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong blood lift puzzle. You can now go have a lengthy chat with your peers and see if you can convince them to help the cause.