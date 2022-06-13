EA Sports F1 22 is about style as well as substance | Hands-on preview

It’s a little over a month since I got to trial the gameplay of EA SPORTS F1 22, and it’s fair to say I was left with my heart a flutter. Codemasters’ union with Electronic Arts has finally taken flight, with the smoothest driving I’ve had the pleasure of experiencing with a controller. I won’t spend too much time talking about how the cars feel to play, at least the F1 vehicles, however, the addition of Supercars expands the need for a wider skill set behind the wheel.

One thing that stood out in the initial preview was just how good it looked. The realism of the official tracks wasn’t just a thing of pinpoint accuracy, it was a work of art. After even more time with EA SPORTS F1 22, it’s clear that not only does it play ridiculously well, it’s filled with so much style, it hurts. There’re eight Supercars in total (all from the eight F1 team manufacturers), and by using special tokens, you can add more to your collection. These range from the Ferrari Roma to the utterly sublime Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition.

In F1 Life, a brand new social hub of sorts, you can place any of your Supercars smack bang in the centre of your humble abode. This is where you can change everything from what you choose to wear, the type of sofa you sit on, or the lighting that illuminates your living space. It looks as though there’ll be plenty of options when the game releases, along with DLC packs to help customise your pad. You can also watch replays, view trophies, and more, then have players from all over the world drop in and bask in your glorious home.

EA SPORTS F1 22: Super sexy Supercars

But the focal point as mentioned, is the Supercar. They aren’t just for show, as you can take them to various tracks and participate in Pirelli Hot Laps which feature various challenges ranging from drifting to speed trials. Many of the cars drive much differently to the perfectly tuned F1 car, so they’ll take a bit of practice to get used to. In the initial challenge, I took charge of the McLaren 720S, and it was clear that they’re much slower, even though they still clock up a good 110mph on straights. Handling into corners require a slower undertaking, with attention needing to be paid in turning, or else you’ll lose the back end and drop some precious seconds.

As for the Career, there’s no Driven to Glory this time around. I personally enjoyed the story mode from last year, but there’s been a clear shift in improving the style and social aspects of F1 as opposed to a hard-hitting narrative. It’s not a criticism, far from it in fact. Both FIFA and Madden lost their way when focusing on story to the detriment of what makes them play so well. Thankfully, its well-structured career takes you through the seasons of F1 or F2, depending on where you choose to start.

With this being a preview, not everything in the build is finalised, so I chose to dip my toes into everything the game had to offer instead of focusing on only a handful of features. The official tracks are superb, the career looks to follow in last year’s footsteps, the Supercars are a worthy addition, and F1 Life has potential for those who want to show off all their hard work. It’s only a few weeks away until EA SPORTS F1 22 launches, and if we’re going to be getting the same kind of quality I’ve seen in the preview, there’ll be a lot of happy people racing for glory in the trendiest way possible.