Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak | Buddy Recon Guide

The maps in Monster Hunter Rise are pretty big, with a ton of verticality. Deep cave systems and towering hills, ruined structures, and dense forests. Getting around them can take a while when you’re tracking a specific monster or going for a speedy clear. To combat this, there are Sub-camps dotted around each map to allow fast travel. In Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, this system is bolstered further thanks to the Buddy Recon system.

Using your Meowcenaries, you can set Buddy Recon points in specific points on each map (including the original Rise maps) which you can fast travel to once per quest or expedition. But how do they work, exactly? In this short guide, we’ll tell you just how to use Buddy Recon points in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

How do you activate Buddy Recon points?

In order to use them, you’ll first need to locate them on the map. Just as with Sub-camps, you’ll find Recon points in certain areas, usually one or two per map. They’re signified by fireflies dancing around a tree, rock, or clearing.

Once you’ve found them, you can return to your Buddy Recon palico either in Kamura’s Buddy Area or the main square of Elgado. Select Buddy Recon, and assign a Buddy from your roster to the newly located Recon point.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak | What does Buddy Recon cost?

Unlike travelling to Sub-camps, Buddy Recon does have a small cost attached. Each use will cost you 100 Kamura Points, but there are numerous ways to earn these and you should usually have a decent supply.

You’ll also need to hire enough Buddies to service each point. You’ll only need one per map though, as each Buddy will cover all available Recon points.

So there you are: that’s how you use Buddy Recon points in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

