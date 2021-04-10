Monster Hunter Rise | How to unlock all secret Sub-Camps

Each map in Monster Hunter Rise has at least one extra Camp where you can restock supplies, manage your equipment and eat some delicious Bunny Dango. While you can’t use them as starting locations like you can in Monster Hunter World, you can use them as fast travel points, which is especially useful in group hunts when you’ve taken your Palico along instead of your Palamute.

In this guide, we’ll show where to find each Sub-Camp and how to unlock them via Kagero the Merchant.

Shrine Ruins Sub-Camp 1

The Shrine Ruins only has one extra Camp and you can find it in Area 10. To activate the unlock quest you simply need to visit it, and then Kagero will have a quest waiting for you back in town. In this instance you simply need to slay 8 Izuchi and return to him, and the next time you head to Shrine Ruins the Sub-Camp will be active.

Frost Islands Sub-Camp 1

You’ll need keep your eyes open for the first sub-camp in Frost Islands, as you’ll find it through a narrow gap in a rock face in Area 6. The quest for this one will require you to slay 8 Zamites, which are the shark-like water monsters located in the nearby bodies of water.

Frost Islands Sub-Camp 2

Head over to Area 8 and use your Wirebug to zip up the rocks north of the large enclosed area shown on the map. The quest to unlock it requires you to bring 2x Warm Pelt and 4 Monster Bone S to Kagero. You can pick up Warm Pelts from Antekas in the area, or from the deer-like Kelbi in other maps, whereas you’ll find the Monster Bone S in Low Rank bonepiles.

Sandy Plains Sub-Camp 1

The first Sub-Camp located in the arid Sandy Plains map is located between Areas 2 and 7. Kagero will ask you to slay 8 Kestodon, which you’ll find grazing by watering holes in the Plains.

Sandy Plains Sub-Camp 2

Look for the bright blue circle on the map to the right of Area 8 to locate the second Sub-Camp in the Sandy Plains. To unlock this one, you’ll need to bring Kagero a Lagombi Pelt and 2x Monster Bone M. Again, you’ll find the bones in bonepiles, but you’ll need to either slay a Lagombi or get lucky with your Meowcenaries to snag the pelt.

Flooded Forest Sub Camp 1

As with the Shrine Ruins, the Flooded Forest only has the one Sub-Camp, and you’ll find it in Area 11 just to the right of the number 11 on the map. You’ll need to climb up to it and find it at the top of a strip of vines. To unlock it, Kagero will want you to slay 8 Wroggi (little ones, not great ones).

Lava Caverns Sub-Camp 1

Head to the northernmost point of Area 10 on the map and you’ll find the first Lava Caverns Sub-Camp. The quest to unlock it will require the slaying of 8 Uruktor, the lizard-like enemies that can be found underground near the lava lakes.

Lava Caverns Sub-Camp 2

Sub-Camp 2 is in Area 6, and is fairly easy to find in a small copse of trees. In order to unlock it, Kagero will want a Tetranadon Hide and 2x Monster Bone L. Get digging in bonepiles, and go slay a Tetranadon in Shrine Ruins or Frost Islands for the hide.