The first new are you’ll visit in Monster Hunter Rise is the Jungle. This area has similarities to the Shrine Ruins and the Ancient Forest in Monster Hunter World. Unlike in Monster Hunter World and Iceborne, the new areas in Sunbreak only have one subcamp each – but these are subsidised by the new Buddy Recon system. Read on to find out how to unlock the Jungle Sub-Camp in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

While they’re not essential, they make hunts much easier as they allow swift travel from one side of a map to another and cost very little to install.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak | Where is the Jungle Sub-camp?

You begin in the Jungle on the beach in the south, and the Sub-Camp is nestled in the centre of the map between areas 7 and 8, shown below. It’s actually underground, and you’ll need to find your way inside the mountainous structure at the island’s heart.

Once you’ve discovered the location, you’ll need to return to Oboro the Merchant in Elgado, who’ll give you a simple quest to hunt 8 Hermitaurs. These small monsters look like giant crabs and can be found all over the Jungle’s beachy areas, whether you’re in a hunt or an expedition. Once you’re done, the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Jungle sub-camp will be unlocked after you return to Oboro one more time.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available on PC and Nintendo Switch.