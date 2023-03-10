Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is coming to Xbox and PlayStation in April

After first coming to Switch, then PC, Monster Hunter Rise has slowly rolled out to all formats, and now the massive expansion Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is now coming to Xbox and PlayStation consoles on April 28th.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak adds a new story, new monsters, locations, more gear, and a large endgame, and similar to Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, it just makes the game so much bigger. Check out the announcement trailer for the new Xbox and PlayStation version, below:

Mick reviewed the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak back in June 2022, giving it a full 10/10, saying: “New monsters, skills, weapons, armour, and tactical options breathe new life into the old grind. Whether you’re hunting solo or with friends, or tagging in NPC support to grind for those rare drops, it revitalises the already superb experience and ups the challenge for veterans hankering after a true test of their mettle. I cannot recommend it enough”.

Mick also covered the PS5 version of the base game that hit inn January 2023, saying “That said, the Sunbreak content is definitely heading our way soon, and so we can’t complain too much. Monster Hunter Rise on PS5 is still a fantastic experience – especially for newcomers or fans of World who, until now, have been unable to get stuck into Rise. Whether it’s the best Monster Hunter to date is a subject of fierce debate, but either way it’s still a fantastic entry to the series and a solid jumping-off point for new players”.

Turns out he was right, as the Sunbreak content is heading our way on April 28th, a mere three months after the main game was released.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on April 28th, and is out now for PC and Nintendo Switch.