Monster Hunter Rise is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox and PC Game Pass in January

Capcom has announced that the enormously popular Monster Hunter Rise is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Windows PC (Game Pass) on January 20th, 2023.

Originally released as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, the PC version came along this year unlocking the frame rate and pushing sales for Monster Hunter Rise to over 11 million units, which is — let’s face it — incredibly impressive. This new version of the game will be just the base game, with Sunbreak coming in Spring 2023.

As you’d expect, the newer consoles will give the game a push thanks to the hardware power, but it’ll also use the adaptive triggers of the PS5 DualSense as well as 3D audio on Xbox Series S|X as well. The full information is as follows:

Monster Hunter Rise features customizable optimizations, allowing hunters to enjoy their journey in 4K resolution and 60 FPS on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, while also offering 3D audio for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Ranged and shielded weapons will also make use of DualSense adaptive triggers on PlayStation 5. Monster Hunter Rise launches on Jan 20, 2023 and is available now for pre-purchase. The game also arrives on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

It’s not a secret that we are big fans of the game, with Mick having reviewed both the PC and Switch version, and Sunbreak, and giving it the big 10/10 each time, saying: “Rise is a huge, rich game, filled with things to see and challenges to overcome, which manages to feel incredibly accessible to newcomers while still catering to the veterans. It’s a superb entry to the Switch’s bustling library, but more than that, it’s a stunning example of a game created by a dev team that know exactly what they’re doing”.

The PlayStation, Xbox, and Game Pass version will be out on January 20th, 2023. Bookmark our complete guide ready for that date.