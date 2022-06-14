Sigil of the Magi demo available as part of Steam Next Fest

If you’re as enamoured by cards as much as I am, you’ll want to check out the Sigil of the Magi demo available as part of the Steam Next Fest. There are a ton a demos for PC owners to check out over the next few days, but if procedural deck building is something that gets your juices flowing then this should be your first stop. Sigil of the Magi enters Steam Early Access in Q3 of this year, and I know I’ll be first in line to try it out when the time comes.

“Indie developer yongjustyong and publisher The Iterative Collective are excited to announce that their tactical deckbuilder Sigil of the Magi have released a new demo for June’s Steam Next Fest. Set to release on Steam Early Access in Q3 2022, Sigil of the Magi blends roguelike deck building with strategic, turn-based combat for an ever-evolving tactical experience.

You control a party of three champions and traverse through procedurally generated maps, encountering battles and events along the way. Every encounter offers an opportunity to build up your deck of powerful skill cards unique to each champion. Progress through evolving maps, earn formidable cards, and acquire influential relics through battle and mysterious encounters as you journey to obtain the secrets of the Magi.”