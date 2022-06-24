Sonic Origins is out now on PC and consoles

SEGA has released Sonic Origins, the multi-game collection of original 2D Sonic titles, first released on the SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive. The collection includes Sonic The Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD all digitally remastered for current-gen platforms. It is now available digitally starting at £32.99 GBP across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Check out the new trailer below for Sonic Origins:

Sonic Origins | A mix of old and new

In the game, players will experience the legendary, non-stop Sonic action found in the original games with a fresh twist. Featuring remastered visuals, added features, bonus characters, new content, and more. Players can switch between Anniversary Mode – eliminating time limits with unlimited lives – or play in Classic Mode to experience the original games’ screens and rules. With enhanced graphics, new characters, game modes, game zones and more, the game brings the best of the original Sonic titles to modern-day platforms and offers various content packs to customise the ultimate gameplay experience.

Pricing and Packages

Sonic Origins – Digital Pre-Order Bonus (for orders placed before June 23, 2022)

100 Bonus Coins

Mirror Mode Instantly Unlocked

Letterbox Mega Drive Pattern

Sonic Origins- Digital Standard – £32.99

Main Game

Sonic Origins – Digital Deluxe – £36.99

Main Game

Extreme Missions

Mirror Mode Instantly Unlocked

Characters in Main Menu

Island Camera on Main Menu

Character Animation during Music Islands

Exclusive Tracks from Mega Drive & Genesis Titles

Sonic Origins – Premium Fun Pack – £2.99

Extreme Missions

Letterbox Mega Drive Pattern

Characters in Main Menu

Island Camera on Main Menu

Character Animation during Music Islands

Sonic Origins – Classic Sound Pack – £2.99

Exclusive Tracks from Mega Drive & Genesis Titles

Key Features

Classic Mode

Go old school with Classic Mode and experience the multi-game collection of legacy Sonic games in their retro form with classic challenges. This mode features the original game rules with finite lives and game overs.

Anniversary Mode

The Anniversary Mode provides a full-screen display and offers players an infinite number of lives to keep the fun going without any game-overs.

Missions, Coins and Museum

Put your skills to the test and earn Coins by completing various missions throughout the games. Players can spend Coins in the Museum to unlock new content, retry Special Stages and more.

Better Than Ever

Reloaded and remastered — the game is playable on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC with all-new visuals, animation and enhancements for current-generation platforms. Experience the legendary excitement and new, modern twists as Sonic, Tails and Knuckles.

Sonic Origins is out now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC