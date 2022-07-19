In Stray, when you arrive in the big city, one of the first objectives Momo gives you is hunt down four notebooks. Three of which are pretty easy to find. Simply head to locations marked by an illuminated emoji-type face and head inside the building. Most are lying right in front of you, however, one is a bit trickier to find. We’ve put together a Stray Doc’s Notebook Location guide to help you out and find the one that takes the most work to track down.

Stray | Doc’s Notebook Location: Where is the library?

In one of the corners of the city, there’s a face that sits next to a small gap in a wall. It’s not exactly a door, and it can be missed if you’re not high up and paying close attention. By finding this passage, you’ll enter into a library that is one of the best locations in the game. You can see exactly where it is in the picture below, but you’ll know you’re on the right track when you find the sofa with the TV remote lying on it.

Head to the far corner

Once inside, head to the far right corner of the room. Once there, you’ll see a beaded curtain and some piles of books in the entrance. Jump onto one of them and peer through to see a makeshift bed on the floor. There’s a note on it along with some keys that tell you to be more careful where you keep the keys to the safe. Pick them up and leave the small box room.

Stray | Doc’s Notebook Location: Charge at the books!

Look down the rows in the shops until you find the books categorised by the letters ‘K, L, M, and N.’ Stacked up in the centre is a ton of books. Run into these and they’ll fall over to reveal a safe. Tada! Use the keys you found in the Doc’s sleeping quarters to open it up and find the notebook.