Once you find B-12 in the early stages, Stray becomes a lot more fun. Not only do you have a trusty companion, they are able to reveal memories about the haunting yet beautiful world you find yourself in. To become friends with them, check out our Stray ‘how to unlock B-12’ guide below.

Stray | How to unlock B-12: Find all the power packs

Once you arrive in a room with a set of computer screens at the front, there’re four power sockets that will need filling up to be able to unlock B-12. You can collect them in any order, but below are the locations of all four.

Power Pack 1

The first one is located on a table in the centre of the room. Simply jump up and its on the electronic equipment. The pictures have the power packs removed so it’s clearer to see where they were plugged in.

Power Pack 2

The second one is on the shelving to the left of the room where the locked door is. Just climb on the desk to the left of the image and follow the prompts to jump, or hold in X to follow the chain. It is sat on the top of the shelves, not plugged in.

Power Pack 3

The third power pack is a bit trickier to get to. As you can see below, there is a monitor and power stack on rails. To the right of the image there’s a lever. This will move it to the left and you can now jump on until it stops just below the poster. You can then climb up and collect the next power pack.

Power Pack 4

In the previous part of the puzzle, you move the stack from one side of the wall to the other. As it is moving, you can collect a power pack directly from the bottom of it, as shown in the image below.

Time to open the door

Once you’ve found all the power packs and plugged them in to the four empty sockets below the computer screens at the front of the room, a door will open to your left. As you walk in, you’ll see a large white capsule, and to the right of it, a chair and a broken robot. You can jump on the chair, then the robot, then the capsule. From the top of the white capsule, you can make it onto the shelving as pictured below. Simply walk along and knock the ‘Drone Companion’ box to the floor below by pressing Triangle. You can then jump down and pick up a powerless B-12 ready for the next and final phase.

Stray | How to unlock B-12: Power the little guy up

As soon as you’ve picked up B-12, jump up to where those computer monitors are above the power packs you recently plugged in. Drop him into the contraption in the centre of the desk (as shown below), and B-12 will come to life, ready to aid you on the rest of your travels.