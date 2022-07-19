In order to get Elliot to help you fix the broken transistor in Stray, you’ll need to keep him warm. It’s not obvious just what you need to do, but in order for you to get Grandma to make you a blanket, you’ll need to find something called Super Spirit Detergent to trade with the merchant to get him to give you the electrical cables. These cables can be crafted into a poncho at Grandma’s shop. It’s not obvious where to find it, so we’ve put together this Stray Super Spirit Detergent Guide to help you out.

Stray | Super Spirit Detergent Guide: Scare the paint-throwing robot!

At the bottom of the steps that lead up to the guardian, there’s a laundrettes that has the detergent inside. The door is locked with no clear path inside. By heading to the top of the building, you’ll see two robots passing paint to one and other. Stand next to the robot who’s throwing the paint, and a prompt will pop up telling you to ‘meow.’ When it becomes highlighted (just as they’re about to throw the paint), press Circle to meow and they’ll drop it to the floor below, right outside the entrance to the Spirit Laundrette.

As the owner comes out, you’ll be able to jump down to the entrance and sneak through the door. Once inside, take a straight left to find a ledge near the window, and a bottle of Super Spirit Detergent will be there for you to pick up. Head back outside, up the stairs to where the original Guardian is standing and turn right down the other set of steps. Once there, you’ll see a robot with various wears ready to trade. The electrical cables are in the centre. Select these and he’ll ask for the detergent, which you’ll now be able to trade with him for the wires needed to make Elliot his poncho.