In Stray, in order to get to the transistor fixed, you need to get into Seamus’ secret room. After a bit of searching, you’ll find a hidden code, but where is it? Thankfully, we’ve put together this Stray Open Seamus’ secret room guide to help you out. If you can’t be bothered to read the code and just want the code, it’s ‘2 5 1 1.’ We don’t blame you, but humour us, OK? You might as well read it while you’re here.

Stray | Open Seamus’ secret room: There’s always a code

Once you enter the room, play around with the picture frames directly in front of you on a table. You’ll uncover a keypad that requires a four-digit code. Seamus will ramble a bit, but you can go off and explore where it might be.

Translate the code

To the right of the table where the keypad is, you’ll find a couple more frames that can be knocked off the wall. On the right of the table, a clue is painted in black, but you’ll need B-12 to translate it. As pictured below, the code is “time will tell.” It’s not rocket science, but it might stump you if you haven’t seen the four clocks on the opposite wall.

Stray | Open Seamus’ secret room: Tick, tick…boom!

It’s pretty obvious when you think about it, but there’re four clocks on the wall to the left of the room above the sofa. There, hidden in plain site, is the code for the keypad. Simply enter ‘2 5 1 1’ into the keypad and a hidden door will open. Head inside with Seamus and he’ll give you your next objective to find his father, Doc. It’s one of the best puzzles in Stray as it leads to a new area that you haven’t discovered yet.