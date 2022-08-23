Disney Dreamlight Valley Founder’s Pack pre-orders available now

GameLoft has today announced pre-orders are now available for Disney Dreamlight Valley Founder’s Pack Editions. These pre-orders come in either Standard, Deluxe, or Ultimate, and grant early access, as well as exclusive in-game cosmetic items and currency. Another perk of owning a Founder’s Pack is the free game updates planned throughout the Early Access phase, and all currency and cosmetics will be carried over to the full release later in 2023.

“We are excited for fans to join us in the Disney Dreamlight Valley experience as we continue to improve and expand on the game’s base content with additional characters, realms, and customizations for our present and future players,” said Manea Castet, Game Manager at Gameloft. “Our customization team carefully crafted in-game items for the Founder’s Packs and the Disney Dreamlight Valley Avatar Designer Tool with fandom and attention to detail in mind, and we can’t wait to see the avatars created by players worldwide.”

Below is a list of all the content available in the three different versions of the Founder’s Pack Editions:

“Standard” Founder’s Edition ($29.99)

• Early Access to Disney Dreamlight Valley

• 8,000 Moonstones* (in-game currency)

• Exclusive Standard Ears Headband & Spirit Jersey (2 wearable items)

• Exclusive Standard Furniture Set (7 decoration items)

• Exclusive Standard Wall & Floor Coverings (2 decoration items)

• Exclusive Standard Design Motifs (3 motifs to use in the Touch of Magic tool)

“Deluxe” Founder’s Edition ($49.99)

• Early Access to Disney Dreamlight Valley

• All the exclusive cosmetic items from the Standard Founder’s Pack

o 9 decorative items, 3 motifs & 2 wearable items

• 14,500 Moonstones* (in-game currency)

• Exclusive Deluxe Celestial Turtle animal companion

• Exclusive Deluxe Clothing Set (5 wearable items)

• Exclusive Deluxe Ears Headband & Spirit Jersey (2 wearable items)

• Exclusive Deluxe Furniture Set (8 decoration items)

• Exclusive Deluxe Wall & Floor Coverings (2 decoration items)

• Exclusive Deluxe Design Motifs (3 motifs to use in the Touch of Magic tool)

“Ultimate” Founder’s Edition ($69.99)

• Early Access to Disney Dreamlight Valley

• All the exclusive cosmetic items from the Standard and Deluxe Founder’s Packs

o From the Standard Founder’s Pack: 9 decorative items, 3 motifs & 2 wearable items

o From the Deluxe Founder’s Pack: 1 animal companion, 10 decorative items, 3 motifs & 7 wearable items

• 20,000 Moonstones* (in-game currency)

• Exclusive Ultimate Royal Fox animal companion

• Exclusive Ultimate Clothing Set (2 wearable items)

• Exclusive Ultimate Ears Headband and Spirit Jersey (2 wearable items)

• Exclusive Ultimate Furniture Set (13 decoration items)

• Exclusive Ultimate Wall & Floor Coverings (2 decoration items & 2 color variants)

• Exclusive Ultimate Design Motifs (3 motifs to use in the Touch of Magic tool)

*moonstones are used to unlock the premium track of the Star Path to get special cosmetic items.

Along with the announcement regarding Disney Dreamlight Valley pre-orders, a free Avatar Designer Tool is now available on Steam, The Epic Games Store, and The Microsoft Store. It gives players an idea of how the creation system works for avatars, featuring Disney and Pixar inspired clothing and accessories, where the final design can be ported alongside an exclusive jersey cosmetic item to the full game when it launches in Early Access on September 6.