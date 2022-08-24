The delightful fighting game that’s taking over the world has a new character today, Morty Smith is now available in MultiVersus! Finally the first character from Rick and Morty has arrived in the game, so get that game launched and prepare your Plumbus right now.

“Warner Bros. Games today announced that Morty Smith (Rick and Morty) is now available in MultiVersus, the free-to-play platform fighter developed by Player First Games. Morty, the teenage grandson of a mega-genius scientist Rick Sanchez, arrives as part of MultiVersus Season 1 and is a Bruiser class character with more than a few tricks up his sleeve. Morty’s moveset, which is on display in a newly revealed gameplay trailer, features a mix of skills and attacks, from his muscle-enhanced left arm “Armothy” and “Plumbus” all-purpose alien device, to his ability to whip himself at opponents and use of various projectiles.”

I actually think Morty is a much more interesting character to open with than Rick. Some of the most entertaining characters in MultiVersus are the ones you associate less with badass fighting moves, and after watching the trailer it certainly looks like Morty can hold his own on the battlefield. Hopefully Rick won’t be too far behind, and once he’s here we can start thinking about a Jerry announcement.