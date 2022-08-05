Soul Hackers 2 Twisted Fates trailer shows off all the neon drama coming later this month

We are inching ever closer to the release of Soul Hackers 2, and if you’re a JRPG fan who can’t wait any longer then try to curb your desperation with this new trailer. Showing off all the wacky characters of the new Shin Megami Tensei game, the trailer shows a hint of the drama you’ll have to help deal with in just a few weeks. I personally can’t wait!

“Today ATLUS, the makers of the critically acclaimed Shin Megami Tensei™, Catherine™ and Persona™ series, revealed more about the intertwining story and characters in Soul Hackers 2. Watch the latest Twisted Fates trailer on the Atlus West channel here:

Amidst the glimmer of neon lights, technological advancement causes humans to be consumed by commercial convenience. In the shadows, a war between the Yatagarasu and the Phantom Society is brewing, Devil Summoners who harness the otherworldly powers of “Demons”.

Existing in the secret sea of humanity’s data, a digital hivemind has evolved into sentience: Aion. Observing humankind from afar, Aion calculates that a world-ending disaster is imminent and creates two agents to combat against it: Ringo and Figue.

Together, these agents of Aion must investigate and prevent a butterfly effect that will lead to the end of the world.”