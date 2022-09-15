FIFA 23 Bundesliga ratings revealed | Top 25 players

As we continue with the week of reveals, the FIFA 23 Bundesliga ratings have been revealed, and to nobody’s surprise, it’s dominated by Bayern Munich players.

Maybe less expected with the FIFA 23 Bundesliga ratings is that Timo Werner is number 25, behind even Leroy Sane and Reus, both of who are getting lower each year.

As before, the first bit is the team, then the player, their area, position, and overall rating. It seems Mane is now number 2 after his move from Liverpool, but Neuer is still the top player in the Bundesliga.

Bayern München Neuer, Manuel GK GK 90 Bayern München Mané, Sadio MID LM 89 Bayern München Kimmich, Joshua MID CDM 89 Bayern München Müller, Thomas MID CAM 87 Bayern München Goretzka, Leon MID CM 87 RB Leipzig Nkunku, Christopher ATT SS 86 Eintracht Frankfurt Trapp, Kevin GK GK 86 Bayern München Coman, Kingsley MID LM 86 Borussia M’gladbach Sommer, Yann GK GK 85Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1 Schick, Patrik ATT ST 85 Borussia Dortmund Reus, Marco MID CAM 85 Borussia Dortmund Süle, Niklas DEF CB 85 Bayern München Gnabry, Serge MID RM 85 Bayern München de Ligt, Matthijs DEF CB 85 RB Leipzig Gulácsi, Péter GK GK 85 Borussia Dortmund Bellingham, Jude MID CM 84 Bayern München Hernández, Lucas DEF CB 84 Bayern München Davies, Alphonso DEF LB 84 Borussia Dortmund Hummels, Mats DEF CB 84VfL Wolfsburg Casteels, Koen GK GK 84 Bayern München Sané, Leroy MID LM 84 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Diaby, Moussa MID RM 84 RB Leipzig Laimer, Konrad MID CDM 83 Borussia Dortmund Haller, Sébastien ATT ST 82 RB Leipzig Werner, Timo ATT ST 82

