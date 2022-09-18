FIFA 23 career mode hidden gems list revealed

As someone who likes to get stuck into it every year, the FIFA 23 career mode hidden gems list is one of the more interesting each year, as it is again this time.



Totalling 20 players, the FIFA 23 career mode hidden gems list features the likes of Joshua Feeney from Aston Villa at the very top, starting at a 55 overall stat in centre back position, with the potential to grow by 25 points to 80. That isn’t the highest a player on this list will finish, but it’s measured by total growth, making him a bigger jump, despite the likes of Fulham’s Luke Harris ending on 84 (from 61), which totals a 23 point growth.



Anyway, on with the list, then. We’re looking at team, name, position, overall rating, potential top rating, and growth rating.

Aston Villa Feeney, Joshua CB 55 80 25 Inter Miami Valencia, Felipe RM 50 75 25 St. Mirren Reid, Dylan CDM 54 78 24 Servette FC Diogo Monteiro CB 54 78 24 Real Salt Lake Beavers, Gavin GK 52 76 24 FC Lugano Morosoli, Attilio GK 51 75 24 Chindia Târgoviște Brînzea, Andreș GK 48 72 24 Fulham Harris, Luke CAM 61 84 23 VfB Stuttgart Ulrich, Laurin CM 60 83 23 Everton de Viña del Mar Riquelme, Cristian LB 60 83 23 Werder Bremen Chiarodia, Fabio CB 60 83 23 Tottenham Hotspur Devine, Alfie CAM 60 83 23 Union Saint-Gilloise Dony, Arnaud LB 59 82 23 Blackburn Rovers Phillips, Ashley CB 59 82 23 Toulouse FC Restes, Guillaume GK 58 81 23 Kilmarnock Chrisene, Ben LB 58 81 23 Leeds United Gyabi, Darko CM 57 80 23 New York Red Bulls Ngoma, Serge RW 56 79 23 Zagłębie Lubin Sławiński, Oliwier ST 54 77 23 Strømsgodset Toppfotball Blikstad, Eirik CB 54 77 23

I’ll likely be grabbing Fulham’s Luke Harris, I must admit, as growing a CAM from 61 to 84 is going to pay dividends in the long game, while Kilmarnock’s Ben Chrisene looks like a terrific signing at left back if you’re using a team with an established player there already, able to allow him to deputise over the years and in cup matches.