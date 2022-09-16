FIFA 23 career mode highest potential player list revealed

The FIFA 23 career mode highest potential player list is probably one of my most anticipated lists, because I love me a multi-season career mode. From the days when everyone used to sign Upamecano, right up to now, it’s always great to hear which players have the highest potential in the latest FIFA game.

Just to be completely clear here, this new list of FIFA 23 career mode highest potential players isn’t one that means you can sign them young and improve them over 5-10 years, however. Most of these players are already incredibly good, and can be made even better, to essentially make them the best and highest rated potential players in the entire career mode.

That said, in third place you’ve got Barcelona’s Pedri, who is only 19, as is Florian Wirtz, Ansu Fati, Jamal Musialia, and Camavinga. The youngest player is Barcelona’s Gavi, who is barely 18 at the time of writing.

As usual the key to the list is player’s current team, then player name, position, overall rating when signed, and finally potential highest ratnig. Looks like Haaland was a bargain for City, after all.

Paris Saint-Germain Mbappé, Kylian ST 91 95 Manchester City Haaland, Erling ST 88 94 FC Barcelona Pedri CM 85 93 Manchester City Foden, Phil LW 85 92 Real Madrid Vinícius Jr. LW 86 92 Paris Saint-Germain Donnarumma, Gianluigi GK 88 92 Bayer 04 Leverkusen Wirtz, Florian CAM 82 91 Chelsea Havertz, Kai CAM 84 91 Juventus Vlahović, Dušan ST 84 91 Borussia Dortmund Bellingham, Jude CM 84 91 FC Barcelona Ansu Fati LW 79 90 Bayern München Musiala, Jamal CM 81 90 Milan Rafael Leão LW 84 90 Atlético Madrid João Félix SS 84 90 Milan Tonali, Sandro CDM 84 90 Inter Bastoni, Alessandro CB 84 90 Liverpool Alexander-Arnold, Trent RB 87 90 Bayern München Gravenberch, Ryan CM 79 89 Real Madrid Camavinga, Eduardo CM 79 89 FC Barcelona Gavi CM 79 89 Paris Saint-Germain Vitinha CM 79 89

