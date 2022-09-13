FIFA 23 Premier League ratings revealed with a top 25

EA Sports has revealed the list of FIFA 23 Premier League ratings with aTop 25, and as suspected, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne is top of the list.

Below you can see the FIFA 23 Premier League ratings top 25. First the team they play for, their name, area of play, position, and overall rating.

Manchester City De Bruyne, Kevin MID CM 91 Liverpool Salah, Mohamed ATT RW 90 Liverpool van Dijk, Virgil DEF CB 90 Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo ATT ST 90 Tottenham Hotspur Son, Heung Min ATT LW 89 Manchester United Casemiro MID CDM 89 Liverpool Alisson GK GK 89 Tottenham Hotspur Kane, Harry ATT ST 89 Manchester City Ederson GK GK 89 Chelsea Kanté, N’Golo MID CDM 89 Manchester City Haaland, Erling ATT ST 88 Manchester City João Cancelo DEF LB 88 Manchester City Rúben Dias DEF CB 88 Manchester City Bernardo Silva MID CAM 88 Liverpool Fabinho MID CDM 87 Manchester City Rodri MID CDM 87 Liverpool Robertson, Andrew DEF LB 87 Chelsea Koulibaly, Kalidou DEF CB 87 Liverpool Alexander-Arnold, Trent DEF RB 87 Tottenham Hotspur Lloris, Hugo GK GK 87 Manchester United De Gea GK GK 87 Chelsea Mendy, Édouard GK GK 86 Manchester City Laporte, Aymeric DEF CB 86 Chelsea Sterling, Raheem ATT LW 86 Manchester City Mahrez, Riyad ATT RW 86

The FIFA 23 Premier League ratings top 25 is one of the hottest tickets in terms of stat announcements, and it’s interesting to see Ronaldo still in fourth spot, ahead of Son, and even Haaland.

Yesterday we brought you the overall top 23, which included players like Mbappe, or Benzema, but there’s much more to come this week as EA reveals player ratings in the lead up to the late September release for FIFA 23.