Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date is now this December

Disney’s D23 event brought many announcements, but one major piece of news is the new Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date.



Along with a new Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date of December 2nd, 2K and Marvel also announced alongside a new gameplay trailer (below), which included a new customisable Marvel character called The Hunter.





As a new and customizable Marvel character, The Hunter, players will lead a powerful team of supernatural Super Heroes facing growing unholy threats and experience a tactical Marvel game unlike any other.Furthermore, prequel shorts were announced for the game, which will be five short videos providing backstory on “how Lilith became the Mother of Demons, and how Super Heroes like Blade, Magik, Ghost Rider and Nico Minoru came together to form the young core of the Midnight Suns”.





Lastly, as part of the announcement for the shorts, Marvel and 2K debuted the opening intro and revealed the first short will premier on Halloween, October 31st, via the Marvel YouTube Channel.



“In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, we knew we had a really cool opportunity to dive deep into the dark side of Marvel and introduce some supernatural heroes that may be new to many Marvel fans,” stated Jake Solomon, creative director at Firaxis Games. “Prequel Shorts sheds light on the events leading up the game and really brings the world of Marvel’s Midnight Suns to life.”

Fingers crossed developer Firaxis deliver on this one, as it’s a studio with a terrific track record, thanks to the XCOM series.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date is now December 3rd for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.