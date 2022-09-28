NHL 23 Women’s Ratings revealed by EA Sports

After last week’s reveal for the men’s ratings in NHL 23, the women’s ratings have now been revealed, with Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin taking the top spot at 94. The ten best players in each position have been revealed, with USA’s Kendall Coyne Schofield and Hilary Knight sitting at 93, and Canada’s Brianne Jenner, Sarah Fillier, and Ann-Renee Desbiens landing a 92 rating.

Other noticeable addition are Finland’s Jenni Hiirikoski also snagging a 92 overall rating. USA, Canada, and Finland pretty much dominate the ratings, but Czechia’s Klara Peslarova is the fifth best goalie, with Switzerland’s Andrea Braendli coming in seventh. You can check out the top 5 in each position below

As mentioned earlier, the men’s ratings were revealed last week, with the top ten players as follows:

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers, Center, 95 Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs, Center, 94 Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche, Center, 94 Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche, Right Defense, 94 Andrei Vasilecskiy, Tampa Bay Lighting, Goalie, 94 Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers, Center, 93 Roman Josi, Nashville Predators, Left Defense, 93 Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins, Center, 93 Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks, Right Wing, 93 Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning, Left Defense, 93

We recently detailed what new features can be expected, with the following coming to Ultimate Team:

Make way for the women – In another first for the franchise, women are being added to UT, with IIHF Women’s National Team members available to be added alongside men in a HUT line-up. Women’s national team members will have both base and master items incorporated into events.

– In another first for the franchise, women are being added to UT, with IIHF Women’s National Team members available to be added alongside men in a HUT line-up. Women’s national team members will have both base and master items incorporated into events. New updates and rewards coming to Rivals – Players will now be able to compete in a variety of new rotating game themes, and thanks to feedback from the fans, there’ll now be three additional tiers of rewards based on Win streaks, set to br granted immediately.

NHL 23 releases on October 14 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.