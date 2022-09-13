Rise of the Ronin is a Team Ninja game coming in 2024

It might feel a little early to announce it, but Rise of the Ronin is the latest game from Team Ninja and it’s coming in 2024. From the trailer that was shown in the recent Sony State of Play, it looks like there’ll be some flashy katana action and possibly an open world to explore. I’m more than willing to give this one a go in a couple of years, especially because there’s nothing I’ve ever wanted more than to fly on a glider in feudal Japan.

“It’s darkest before dawn. In Rise of the Ronin you will explore an evolving world as you fight to forge a new era for Japan.

You are a Ronin, a warrior free from all masters and bonds and as your destiny intertwines with story characters, take part in an immersive combat focused action experience.”

“Team Ninja, is a Japanese video game development department of Koei Tecmo which was founded in 1995 for Tecmo, Inc. by former leader Tomonobu Itagaki. With its primary headquarters located in Tokyo, Japan, Team Ninja primarily works on and produces games for Tecmo (however the team has also produced games for Nintendo and Square Enix original series like Metroid or Final Fantasy, and some of their games have been published by Sony or Microsoft). It is best known for the Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden series.”