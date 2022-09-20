Valorant patch 5.06 brings major changes to Pearl and Stinger

Valorant patch 5.06 is coming to shake up Pearl, the underwater map, as well as changes to the Stinger weapon that are interesting, too.

Let’s start with the Stinger, then, as it’s getting changes to the primary and alt-fire. Primary Fire error adjusted from 1.6 error after 7 bullets >>> 1.3 error after 6 bullets , which Riot says is to meet the goal for the Stinger to “feel controllable and appropriately lethal at short ranges, but currently, even in close-quarters, it can feel out-of-control. Lowering the top spread should make it feel more reliable at the appropriate range once you’ve overcome the learning curve of the recoil”.

On top of that, the alt-fire first shot error is being adjusted from .5 >>> .35 “for an option that’s about being more accurate, it felt like the first shot had more variance than we’d like, especially at the ranges you’d want to use the burst fire mode”.

With the Pearl map, there are what Riot says is a “handful of small updates that aim to reduce some complexity and make it easier to move through a few areas for both attackers and defenders”.

A lot of these seem similar to how CS:GO updates the maps, with things like the B Main having a lowered waist-high wall on the left side, so that it can no longer completely hide anyone.

Mid Shops area of Pearl has been tweaked with an extended platform, which is aiming to make it easier to push this area. In a similar vein, the shops to plaza area has removed one of the corners, making moving through it easier. Lots of the changes are geometry based to make it a more balanced map overall, but there are social updates that are intended to show disruptive behaviour via an indicator. A feature has been added that shows at the end of the game to show who has been disruptive in terms of gameplay: this has been added to unrated, competitive, spike rush, replication game modes.

Lastly, some bug fixes are as follows:

Agents

Fixed issue with KAY/O’s Zero/point sometimes incorrectly displaying enemies that were hit on KAY/O’s UI

Social

Fixed a bug where Clutch Mutes would persist after the match ended

Fixed a bug that prevented you from being able to respond to a whisper by clicking on the Riot ID of the player who sent the whisper in Chat

Fixed a bug that caused the Social Panel to close when right-clicking into the Friend Note text field

Fixed a bug where pending invites would not disappear after all friends have left the Party

Fixed a bug where the incorrect system message was sent when accepting a friend request via the Match Tab in-game

Valorant patch 5.06 is out now for PC.