Marvel’s Midnight Suns season will include Venom and Deadpool

Firaxis and 2K Games has revealed the Marvel’s Midnight Suns season pass, which will add heroes via DLC who will each get new missions, upgrades, skins, and outfits.

The season pass for Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be included in the Legendary Edition of the game, or for individual purchase, and will bring four new heroes to the tactics-based fun, as follows:

DLC Pack #1 – Deadpool : A foulmouthed mercenary with a heart of gold, Deadpool has a penchant for grisly violence and lighthearted, fourth-wall breaking wisecracks;

: A foulmouthed mercenary with a heart of gold, Deadpool has a penchant for grisly violence and lighthearted, fourth-wall breaking wisecracks; DLC Pack #2 – Venom : Spider-Man’s nemesis and one of the main game’s bosses, Venom turns playable hero in DLC #2, armed with all of the same symbiote attacks that once threatened the lives of the Midnight Suns;

: Spider-Man’s nemesis and one of the main game’s bosses, Venom turns playable hero in DLC #2, armed with all of the same symbiote attacks that once threatened the lives of the Midnight Suns; DLC Pack #3 – Morbius : One of the original comic book Midnight Sons, Morbius is an accomplished biochemist who, in an attempt to cure his own rare blood disease, turned himself into a living vampire;

: One of the original comic book Midnight Sons, Morbius is an accomplished biochemist who, in an attempt to cure his own rare blood disease, turned himself into a living vampire; DLC Pack #4 – Storm: A powerful member of the X-Men, Storm has the ability to generate and manipulate wind, lightning, rain, and other types of weather to her will.

You can tell via the trailer (above) that it’s not Ryan Reynolds doing the voice for Deadpool, but that’s to be expected, really.

In addition to these heroes and their respective new abilities, each of the four post-launch DLC packs included in the Season Pass will introduce new story missions, a new upgrade for the Abbey, and a selection of new skins and outfits.



The Season Pass also includes the Legendary Premium Pack featuring the following 23 premium skins such as Blade’s Blade 1602 skin, Captain America’s Future Soldier skin, Iron Man’s Iron Knight skin and Spider-Man’s Demon Spider skin. These skins are available right at launch.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is due out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on December 2nd.