Shin Megami Tensei III vinyl box set available from today

From today, Fangamer is launching the first ever vinyl soundtrack for Shin Megami Tensei III, which will cost $79 and have over 70 tracks.

The 70 tracks will be across multiple stylised vinyls, each with their own original sleeve artwork. Atlus says that “in addition to being the first vinyl edition of the game’s soundtrack, this is also the first vinyl soundtrack released for the Shin Megami Tensei series, and the first time that the game’s soundtrack has received a physical edition outside of Japan”.

That’s not the only Shin Megami Tensei III merch that’s hitting today, as 10-inch tall Jack Frost plush ($29) is coming, and a Jack Trio slipmat is also being released for $14. All of this is launching “in conjunction with a new “Press Turn” pin and a brand-new t-shirt, and will be available alongside the rest of Fangamer’s catalogue of Shin Megami Tensei and Persona merchandise”.

Lyle reviewed Nocturne HD Remaster last year, saying “Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster is a great game, but it just isn’t a great remaster. The thoughtful turn based gameplay and eerie setting are as compelling as ever, and a testament to how good Atlus is and always has been at making phenomenal JRPGs. If you haven’t played the game before you’re in for a treat, but if this is your second time in the world of Nocturne don’t be expecting much in the way of bells and whistles”, in his 8.5/10 review.