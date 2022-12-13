Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot getting DLC in January with the new-gen release

Bandai Namco has announced the launch date for the PS5 and Xbox Series S|X version of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, along with a little surprise. The new-gen version will be coming January 13th, 2023, and the surprise is that there will be the fourth DLC (the first from Season Pass 2) kicking off on the same date.

The fourth DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will be called have the subtitle “Battle of Planet Vegeta” and be called “Bardock: Alone AGainst Fate”, and feature the chance for “players will get to take part in a story based on the TV Special from the DRAGON BALL universe focusing on Bardock, the father of Goku, in his quest to protect the Saiyans and their planet”.

This fourth DLC, Bardock – Alone Against Fate, will release on 13th January 2023 on all platforms along with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot coming to PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X|S. The upgrade to new gen version will be free for all owners of the game playing on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. We did previously know the new-gen version was coming early 2023, but this is great news for DBZ fans to kick off the new year of gaming.

Back in January 2020, Lyle reviewed the game and said “Small complaints aside, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is the huge single player Dragon Ball game I’ve always wanted. Experiencing the story I’ve loved for years in a charming RPG, full of references and the signature sights and sounds of the anime has been a delight. The pacing may be a little slow, but there’s never been a game that’s made me feel more immersed in Goku’s world”, awarding it an 8.5/10 score.