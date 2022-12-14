Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 is out now on consoles!

The third and final part of the incredible Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia DLC is available today for free on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The expansion brings a host of new features to the award-winning jungle survival sim, such as new locations, enemies, wildlife and – of course – dangers.

We recently reported that Creepy Jar’s survival game had sold a whoppng 3.5 million copies since launch (now over 4 million). The game is incredibly popular across multiple platforms, including VR. In our review of the console version we said:

Jake’s campaign story adds gravitas to the trial and error gameplay, while the jungle itself is as beautiful as it is deadly. Deep green undergrowth gives way to weather-beaten caves; sun-dappled pathways lead to glittering rivers. The moon at night, pale and ghostly, is enough to give you chills on its own. The world begs to be explored. Everything you do will fill in another entry in your journal, and teach you something else about the world you’re in.

It concludes the expansion trilogy by concluding Jake’s campaign and introducing a host of new features such as:

• The Habaccu, an Amazonian fishing tribe

• Three ritual arenas—themed for each of the tribes

• A new region with lots of locations to explore

• 4 new legends

• A brand new AI, the creepy-crawly Centipede

• 2 new activities, 2 new weapons, a new pottery mechanic, and more

For the first time you can now play the entirety of Jake’s adventure on consoles, experiencing all the danger and excitement of surviving alone in an unforgiving jungle. You’ll face dealy tribes, lethal diseases, ferocious wild animals and the punishing elements as you strive to stay alive.

You can watch the launch trailer for Green Hell: Spirits of Amazonia Part 3 below:

Green Hell is available on PC, PS4, Xbox, and Meta Quest 2.