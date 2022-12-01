Like a Dragon: Ishin gets a new trailer showing off the combat

Like a Dragon: Ishin has received a showcase of the combat via a new trailer, which reveals the “new and diverse” weaponry available in the game. The trailer shows Sakamoto Ryoma defeating enemies with “his samurai sword and trusty gun using various combat styles including Gunman Style, Wild Dancer Style, Brawler Style and more”.

For those not realising, this is the “lost RGG Studio chapter” coming to the West. It’s set in 1860s Kyo, and features “a solemn samurai’s fight for justice stands to change the course of Japan’s history forever. Draw your blade and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure”. RGG Studio, of course, is the developer behind the Yakuza series.

Old meets new: Like a Dragon: Ishin! expands upon its 2014 Japan-exclusive predecessor with localization support, all-new content, exquisitely remastered graphics and enhanced capabilities for modern platforms in Unreal Engine 4.

If you pre-order the game digitally, you can get early access to the title on February 17 (release date is normally Feb 21), as well as three extra weapons:

Kijinmaru Kunishige, a dark sword with a white hilt

Bloody Sheen, a sword soaked in bloo

Black Ship Cannon, a cannon taken from Western ships

The digital deluxe edition is also available for pre-order, and contains:

Shinsengumi Captain’s Set

Ryoma Growth Support Kit

Sword Upgrade Materials Kit

Gun Upgrade Materials Kit

Third Division Armament Expansion Kit

The Dragon of Dojima Skin

Like a Dragon: Ishin will launch on February 21, 2023 on Xbox, PlayStation, Steam and Windows.