Apple Arcade is getting action, puzzles, and farming this February

As always, Apple Arcade is getting a refresh of games this coming month, and it’s an eclectic mix this February.

Starting with Castle Crumble (from the makers of Spire Blast), this one is an Apple Arcade exclusive, and is coming on Friday (February 3rd). The description for this game is “Cannonballs, Magic Beams, and Freezing Mortars are just a few of the weapons in your arsenal as you set out to destroy many different castles in a far fantasyland”.

Next up is Riptide GP: Renegrade+ (pictured), which is joining Apple Arcade on February 10th. As you can probably guess from the image, it’s an action-packed arcade racer.

Riptide GP: Renegade+ drops players into a futuristic world of illicit hydro jet racing, where armoured riders kick out death-defying stunts over massive waterfalls, outrun cops, and boost at breakneck speeds across surging waves. Players will jump into the role of a hydro jet racer, cast out from the Riptide GP league, they’ll be forced to race illegally through city waterways, flooded ruins, and churning factory machinery in an effort to reclaim their reputation and title. Play through the single player career to unlock new vehicles, playable characters, and customization features, or battle opponents around the world in 8-player online matches.

On February 17th, Farmside will be released, and is from Team17 USA, the first game from it, in fact, since The Label acquired the mobile publisher. Lifeline+ is coming on February 24th, and is very interesting looking adventure game, written by Dave Justus, who penned Fables: The Wolf Among Us series.

Elsewhere, Cut the Rope remastered is getting new levels, while Episode XOXOX will be updated with a Valentine’s day story. Pac-Man Party Royale is going to have a new single player adventure added, while Wylde Flowers will be getting new cosmetics as well. Apple says that other games will be getting new content, including “LEGO Star Wars: Castaways, Amazing Bomberman, Jetpack Joyride 2, Shovel Knight Dig, SpongeBob SolitairePants, and more”.