Dragon Ball Z has come back to Fortnite

Epic Games has announced that some of the Dragon Ball Z content from Fortnite past is coming back out of the vault, including returning gameplay mechanics, a chance to revisit the Dragon Ball Adventure Island, new quests and rewards, and loads of items that had been time-limited.

As the winner of the “best multiplayer” award from us in 2020, Fortnite is still going very strong indeed. The Dragon Ball Z redux is part of the v23.30 update, and features Son Gohan and Piccolo from the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie making their debut in Fortnite. The Kamehameha attack item is back, and the Nimbus Cloud (vehicle) is also coming out of the vault. Those two items in particular will be staying until v23.40 is released.

Back in Fortnite starting now, go on a Dragon Ball collecting adventure in Dragon Ball Adventure Island. Made by creator team Vysena Studios, this island features sites inspired by iconic locations from Dragon Ball — visit Goku’s House, Kami’s Palace, the Room of Spirit & Time, and Beerus’ Planet! At any time during your adventure, test your power in Tenkaichi Budokai, the open PvP battle arena. Starting January 31 at 9 AM ET, complete a Dragon Ball-themed Weekly Quest on this island to unlock the Gohan Beast Spray. And starting 9 AM ET on February 7, complete another Dragon Ball-themed Weekly Quest to unlock the Orange Piccolo Spray! Dragon Ball Adventure Island can be accessed from either the Discover screen or island code 5642-8525-5429.

Back from the vault there are plenty of Dragon Ball Z items, as well as Gohan’s “Charging Up” emote, which lets him turn Super Saiyan. As part of the Son Gohan outfit you can also get:

Gohan’s Cape Back Bling – A gift from Piccolo to inspire him to return to training. (Included with the Son Gohan Outfit. Can only be used with this Outfit.)

Gohan's Beast Axe Pickaxe – Go beyond ultimate!

Reactive — surges with lightning upon hitting Weak Points.

Capsule No. 576 Glider – Property of Capsule Corporation.

When it comes to Piccolo, his accessories are:

Piccolo’s Cape and Turban Back Bling – Cape and turban that Piccolo can put on and take off with his demon power. (Included with the Piccolo Outfit. Can only be used with this Outfit.)

Piccolo's Demon Symbol Back Bling – The mark that Piccolo used to wear. (Included with the Piccolo Outfit.)

Piccolo's Handheld House Pickaxe – Piccolo's unique shell-like house.

Red Ribbon Army Aircraft Glider – Property of Red Ribbon Army.

