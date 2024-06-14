Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero gameplay showcase video released

Ahead of the October 11th release, Bandai Namco has released a new gameplay showcase video for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

The chunky seven minute video features an explanation by Jun Furutani, the producer on Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, and is called the “Episode Battle”. Bandai Namco says that “In this single player mode, players can choose between eight characters, including Goku or Vegeta, and live or relive some of the key battles starting from Dragon Ball Z up until Dragon Ball Super’s Tournament of Power.”

Continuing, the publisher says: “But battles are just a part of the fun, as players can experience some of the cutscenes from a first-person point of view, deepening their immersion, and make decisions that will have them play alternative scenarios from the franchise they know and love on certain stages.”

Moving onto the second feature, which is “Custom Battle”, we’re told that this mode lets players “have fun with possibilities to create scenarios involving their favourite characters from the franchise. The Bonus Battles are scenarios that have been made by the developers with different victory conditions and unique cutscenes. But that’s not all, as characters, conditions, cutscenes battles can be made either from the ground-up or from existing Bonus Battles as players create their dream showdown and can then share it with the world.”

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will also include offline Multiplayer. While the game has been designed with Online Multiplayer and Single Player in mind, to make the most out of the latest generation of consoles, the development team also wanted to ensure that the game would be the ultimate Dragon Ball experience. Veterans and newcomers can face each other in the comfort of their homes, reliving their childhood memories or honing their skills in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is coming to PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC on October 11th.