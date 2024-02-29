Dragon Ball FighterZ hits current-gen consoles today

Bandai Namco has announced that Dragon Ball FighterZ is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X, with visual enhancements and rollback netcode for online play. The version hitting consoles now is digital only, however, with physical editions set to come on April 19th.

It’s actually been a while coming, as it was first confirmed back in August 2022 that Dragon Ball FighterZ would be hitting the newer consoles.

Here’s the official details from Bandai Namco:

With free upgrades available for players who own versions on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the new-gen editions harness the power of these platforms to deliver even more breathtaking visuals on Unreal Engine with incredible responsiveness to player inputs. In addition, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC players will experience smoother online play thanks to the integration of rollback netcode, bringing improved performance to online matches. Players can upgrade from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 via the PlayStation Store digitally, or by inserting their physical disc copy into the PlayStation. To upgrade from Xbox One to the Xbox Series X|S version, players need to insert their Xbox One physical disc copy into their Xbox Series console and select “Upgrade to Xbox Series X|S” option on the title screen. Dragon Ball FighterZ gives fans the opportunity to take their favourite Dragon Ball characters into battle and bring to bear some of the most famous moves from the Dragon Ball universe. Featuring 3v3 battle mechanics, players assemble their teams and take to the field of battle to experience eye-popping fights that are sure to wow any fighting game aficionado. With its cast of fan-favourite characters, players will surely train and master more than one fighter and style, delivering richer gameplay and motivation to take down the competition.

It’s a fantastic game as well, and I scored it 9/10 back in 2018, saying: “FighterZ is hugely successful in making almost anyone feel like a fighting game expert. It’s hard to find too much to fault with Arc’s DBZ game, and most of the concerns I have are regarding the fact it’s either too deep, or too simple. You might find you get exactly what you want from it, but I worry there’s not enough for the mid-level player here. Only time will tell, but otherwise this is yet another stellar Arc fighter, and one of the best uses of the DBZ license in some time”.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is out now for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X.