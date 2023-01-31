Like a Dragon: Ishin “Blade of Vengeance” trailer released

In the build up to the launch on February 21st, Sega and RGG Studio has released a new Like a Dragon: Ishin trailer, and it’s looking good.

The trailer is simply accompanied by the text “A treacherous road awaits Sakamoto Ryoma. Framed for the murder of his mentor and unable to distinguish friend from foe, this solemn samurai’s fight for justice challenges the course of Japan’s history”, though it does also remind fans that you can pre-order digitally to get 3 bonus weapons, and four days early access to the game, so you can play it from February 17th.

Check out the trailer, below:

1860s Kyo is plagued by widespread inequality, and one samurai will change the course of history in his search for justice. Take up the sword of Sakamoto Ryoma and venture to Kyoto to find your father’s killer, clear yourself of a framed murder, and restore your honor. In doing so, you will bring an end to the samurai era and forever change the future of Japan. Draw your blade, load your revolver, and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure that only the creators of Yakuza: Like a Dragon could produce.

Originally released in 2014 in Japan-only, this remake is supposedly most similar to the likes of Yakuza 5, and has you play as Sakamoto Ryōma, with four sword styles. So while it’s called “Like a Dragon” and not “Yakuza”, it’s actually more similar to the action leanings of the earlier games, and isn’t a new turn-based RPG in the form of the newest title, Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

There’s also a deluxe edition available digitally for Like a Dragon: Ishin, which adds the following:

Shinsengumi Captain’s Set

Ryoma Growth Support Kit

Sword Upgrade Materials Kit

Gun Upgrade Materials Kit

Third Division Armament Expansion Kit

The Dragon of Dojima Skin

On top of that, there’s also the three weapons mentioned above, which are:

Kijinmaru Kunishige, a dark sword with a white hilt

Tsuyano Usukurenai, a sword soaked in blood

Black Ship Cannon, a cannon taken from Western ships

Like a Dragon: Ishin! will be released on February 21st, 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (via Steam and Windows Store).