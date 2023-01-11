Lost Ark and The Witcher 3 crossover starts on January 18th

Back in December a crossover between Lost Ark and The Witcher 3 was announced, but now we have the dates it’ll be available for. The collaboration with The Witcher 3will launch on Wednesday, January 18th and will run through until Wednesday, February 22th.

First up, let’s take a look at the trailer, then:

The official word on the collaboration is as follows:

A beautiful island’s festivities have been interrupted by a mystifying vortex. Uncovering the mysteries will lead to encounters with iconic characters from The Witcher on an all-new island and in new event quests! The Lost Ark x The Witcher collaboration and event will begin on January 18 after weekly maintenance, and run until February 22. As you work with Geralt, Ciri, Dandelion, Yennefer, and Triss through a series of story and daily quests, a variety of Witcher themed items are available as rewards. Quest rewards include Witcher Potions, 3 Jukebox songs, a new Card Set featuring 5 Witcher Characters, a Stronghold structure, Emoticons & Selfie Stickers, and even a Title! Unlock the all-new event island by speaking with the Guild Investigator in major cities. Participating in the event requires completion of the [Set Sail!] Main Story Quest, which unlocks the ability to sail around Arkesia. With Main Quests & Daily Quests to be completed, players can use the Ocean Liner for quick trips to White Wolf Haven Island.

The developer says that you’ll be able to “gear up like Geralt and Ciri with new Witcher Themed cosmetics found in the in-game store— from a wallpaper to weapon skins to full outfits that add Witcher hairstyles, you’ll strike fear into the heart of all monsters in Arkesia”.

Adding to that, a unique Twitch Drop with Witcher-inspired Mokoko skins accompanies the January update. Visit our Twitch Drops page or tune into your favorite Lost Ark content creator on Twitch after the update releases to learn more.

Lost Ark is available now on PC.