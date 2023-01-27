Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin third expansion is out today

The third expansion for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is called “Different Future”, and it’s out now on all formats.

This DLC sees “Jack and company guided by the spirit of a moogle to reach a city in an alternate time and space to face one last challenge, concluding the Stranger of Paradise storyline”. You can check out the trailer below:

Available with the season pass now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC (Epic Games Store), the Different Future expansion for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin adds the following content:

New Characters and Enemies – Players will be escorted on their journey by the moogle that was first introduced in the Wanderer of the Rift expansion, as well as meet the Emperor from the Final Fantasy series.

If you do have the season pass you’ll also have access to the previous expansions, Trials of the Dragon King, and Wanderer of the Rift. Mick reviewed Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin in March 2022, and really liked it. He scored the game 8/10 and said “It’s not just a Souls clone in Final Fantasy’s skin; it’s a well-made action RPG that only occasional stumbles off the beaten path. The Job system offers depth if you want it, while the combat has enough challenge for die-hard players and enough options to satisfy those who like their games a little less bloody-minded. Stranger of Paradise is worth picking up if you’re a fan of Nioh or Final Fantasy, but it’s no true representation of either. It’s just a really good time on its own merits”.

The game, and season pass expansion content is available now.