A Resident Evil 4 demo is coming, new trailer shows off Krauser fight

Capcom has unveiled a new gameplay trailer for Resident Evil 4 that shows lots more footage, and also the fact a demo is coming soon.

Unveiled at the February 23rd PlayStation “State of Play” broadcast, the new trailer gives us a glimpse at a lot more footage that’s later in the game. Having previewed the very early part of Resident Evil 4 remake, I felt it would be interesting to see more of the later stuff, because while the early part I played feels faithful, but has clever changes, we all know it just gets more weird as the game goes on.

The two and a half minute trailer (below) shows off some combat with Krauser, more of Ashley, and even reveals that Mercenaries mode will be DLC for the game. Capcom also say that “to help hold fans over until March 24, the Resident Evil 4 demo has been announced”, though only added that “more information about the release timing of the demo and “The Mercenaries” DLC will be shared at a later date”.

Lastly, of note, Capcom reveals that a deluxe edition of the game is available for pre-order, and those who “pre-order the Standard Edition will receive in-game rewards, including the “Attaché Case: Gold” and “Special Charm: Handgun Ammo,” while pre-orders of the Deluxe Edition also include the “Attaché Case: Classic” and “Special Charm: Green Herb” items. These customization items offer specific in-game abilities when equipped”.

When I played Resident Evil 4 for preview back in October 2022, I said that “I wanted more. I’m dying to know what has changed for parts of the game further in. The more sandbox-feeling to that opening section has well and truly wet my whistle, and frankly, while it never felt “necessary”, having played it, remake now feels vital and I cannot wait to get stuck in to more. I may not have re-met the merchant yet, but to answer his classic question: I’ll be buying Resi 4 remake, that’s for damn sure”.

Resident Evil 4 is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC (via Steam) on March 24th, 2023.